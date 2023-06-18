SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Energy companies typically make proposals to change their rates every three years. The last time NYSEG had a three year plan it was during the height of the pandemic.

“We took a significant step back during that time and made sure that we only had only implemented a two-percent rate increase for our customers at that time,” explained Trish Nilsen, the president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.

They have another proposal on the table. It’s not a done deal yet, but NYSEG customers could be shelling out 22% more over three years.

Here’s what that means for your bill:

Business Rate Year 1 Rate Year 2 Rate Year 3 NYSEG Electric $9.61 $8.87 $11.34 NYSEG Natural Gas $3.92 $2.34 $3.61 RG&E Electric $7.32 $5.98 $6.90 RG&E Natural Gas $4.50 $4.32 $4.30 Proposed increases from NYSEG’s website

Nilsen said the increases will allow them to invest in infrastructure, the state’s climate goals and support for customers.

“Included with this plan is a 30-percent increase in assistance to our low income customers,” Nilsen explained.

They expect the New York Public Service Commission to rule on the proposal in the coming months. Before that happens the commission will have public comment sessions.

We reached out to National Grid to see if they would have any rate increases. We were told its most recently proposal which includes increases took effect in February of 2022.