New York State Police say a missing 9-year-old girl has been found alive and is in good health. The Amber Alert for Charlotte Sena has been cancelled. Sena went missing over the weekend during a camping trip in Moreau Lake State Park.

Just before 7 p.m., State Police issued a statement saying “Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation.”

Drones, bloodhounds and an airboat were used in the search for a missing 9-year-old girl who had been camping with her family in upstate New York, officials said Sunday.

The fourth-grader was riding her bike with friends and decided to take one more loop by herself around 6:15 p.m., authorities said. The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

The more than 100 searchers on Sunday included police, forest rangers and civilians.

New York State Police say more information will be released as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.