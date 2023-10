CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who stole over $104,000 from Virtual Teller Machines (VTMs).

The two men went to several VTMs across Tompkins, Cortland and Onondaga Counties on Sept. 9 and 10 and took out fraudulent withdrawals, stealing from several people, according to NYSP.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact NYSP at 607-561-7400.

Photos of the two suspects can be seen below:

Courtesy of NYSP