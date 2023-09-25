ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The New York State Police announced on Monday, September 25 that applications to take the New York State Trooper Entrance Exam have reached 10,000, just days before the deadline to apply.

Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul approved a request to raise the maximum age to apply to be a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34. As a result, almost 2,400 people between those ages have applied for the exam. Also contributing to the higher application numbers is the New York State Police committing to raise the percentage of female recruits to 30 percent by 2030.

New York State will be offering the Trooper Entrance Exam at 59 testing centers across the state, as well as over 250 locations across the United States and 112 military locations around the world.

To become a New York State Trooper, one must be a United States Citizen between 20-24 years of age, and a high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates now may have tattoos that can be covered by wearing a long-sleeved uniform shirt or business attire, with none of the tattoo showing.

Individuals wishing to take the Trooper Entrance Exam may sign up on the website at JoinStatePolice.ny.gov. They may also contact a recruiter by emailing recruit@troopers.ny.gov or calling 518-485-0855. Candidates may choose where and when they can take the exam, including locations in Fort Drum, Watertown and Canton.

The last day to submit your application is Sunday, October 1. The last day to submit your entrance exam, whether online or in person, is Sunday, October 15.