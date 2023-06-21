SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police, along with local police departments are now conducting an operation to combat convenience stores and vape shops from selling flavored vape products containing nicotine to underage customers.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the operation — which include local police in Minoa, Solvay, Cicero and Malnius — specifically targeted flavored vape products as those products can be targeted towards younger individuals.

“By offering flavors reminiscent of candies, sweets, or other enticing treats, unscrupulous vendors exploit the vulnerability of young individuals, leading to an alarming increase in underage vaping, putting them at risk of addiction and other serious health consequences,” stated NYSP.

Multiple convenience stores and vape shops in Syracuse, and the surrounding area, were investigated to determine whether they were following the laws to ensure young adults under the age of 21 were not purchasing nicotine vape products.

According to NYSP, the stores targeted were already under suspicion of selling to underage young adults and the investigation resulted in four arrests of store workers.

The four arrests were made at the following shops:

Arrested at Solvay Convenience and Deli , 2909 Milton Ave. Solvay – Al-Walid Sharaf Addin, age 18 from Solvay, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree.

Arrested at Smokeline Convenience , 527 Charles Ave, Solvay – Georges Betoubam, age 25 from Syracuse, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree.

Arrested at Minoa Puff Joy , 93 Hulbert St. Minoa – Skylar E. Fothingham, age 20 from Minoa, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree.

Arrested at Cicero Smoke Shop 8033 Brewerton Rd. Cicero – Sajjad Kadhim, age 21 from Liverpool, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree.

Arrested at Power Exotic Vape, 901 N. Main St. North Syracuse – Houssein K. El Khaliva, age 28 from Syracuse, NY was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd degree.

This operation comes as State Police searched business on June 15 to crack down on underage drinking in Oneida County where an employee from Cliff’s Market was charged with selling alcohol to a person under 21-years old.