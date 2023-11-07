ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Police are investigating a crash that has killed a female passenger in the Town of Whitestown after the driver allegedly drove off during a traffic stop and crashed into a tree.

Officers responded to a traffic stop on State Route 365 near Blackmans Corners Road in the Town of Verona at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

There, they stopped a vehicle driven by the suspect — 24-year-old Harold Griswold of Utica — for driving 85 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per hour zone. As they began to interview him, Griswold allegedly rolled up the window fast and drove away speeding.

Officers then chased after him in a traffic pursuit, which led them eastbound onto State Route 365, then onto Lamphear Road. Griswold then drove through a red light at the intersection of State Route 233 and Rome-Oriskany Road and turned onto Rome-Oriskany Road before making a turn onto Monument Road.

He then continued on Monument Road before going westbound onto Sutliff Road where Officers lost track of Griswold’s vehicle. However soon after, when approaching the intersection of State Route 233 and Monument Road, they found the vehicle had crashed into a tree and came to rest on the front lawn of a residence on State Route 233.

Griswold was taken to Rome Health Hospital and was later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with severe internal injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Inside Griswold’s car was passenger, 22-year-old Shana Reahoo Chourb of Utica, who was also taken to Rome Health Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation by the New York State Police, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.