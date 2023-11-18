BATH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pedestrian was killed sometime between the evening of Friday, Nov. 17, and the early morning of Saturday, Nov. 18, as they were hit by a semi-truck on I-86 in the Town of Bath.

NYSP say the truck was travelling westbound on I-86 when they hit a pedestrian near Exit 38.

The truck did not stop and State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle, a 2019 or newer White Volvo semi-truck with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information should call NYSP at 585-398-4100.