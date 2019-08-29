NYSP search for driver after car crashes near home, catches fire

SPEIGLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to an early morning fire on Speigletown Road in the Troy-Schaghticoke area Thursday after a car crashed on the front lawn of a house and caught fire.

Speigletown Fire Chief Bill Maloney said the driver hit a landmark in the area, flipping the car onto the lawn of an apartment building.

According to Troy Police, the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving his flaming car behind. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, leaving only heat damage to the building itself.

MichaelAngelo Forbes lives in the apartment building and was home at the time of the crash. He quickly ran outside to help.

“The car was on fire. I ran over. I reached my hand in the car. I saw the kid in the car. I reached my hand in and I just pulled him out as quick as I could. And was like ‘if you don’t get out of here you’re gonna die,’ said Forbes. “He had no clue what was going on and threw him over my shoulder and set him down on the grass. I turned around to call 911 and he was gone.”

The driver took off on foot and had already left the scene by the time the fire department arrived to find the car fully engulfed in flames.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash, but New York State Police continue to search for the driver Thursday morning. The burnt vehicle has since been removed from the scene and the road has been reopened.