OXFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Oxford man.

State Police in Sidney received a call on Tuesday, September 26 from the family of 71-year-old Donald Eldred after family members were unable to get in touch with him. Police say the last time anyone has had contact with him was approximately two weeks ago.

Eldred is from Columbia Street in the Village of Oxford, approximately 40 miles from the city of Oneonta. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He drives a 2001 green Toyota Sequoia, with a license plate number of JJC7999. According to police, that vehicle has also gone missing.

Anyone with any information regarding Eldred is encouraged to contact the Troop C Headquarters of the New York State Police at 607-561-7640. You are asked to reference case number 11636633.