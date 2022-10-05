ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen.

Political Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the Governor’s Office weeks ago and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement that said, “Governor Hochul has directed her counsel to work with investigative bodies as appropriate. We will not comment further on this personnel matter.”

This comes after a Times Union article was released on Tuesday, which said there are allegations Bruen shielded former human resource official, MaryEllen Tedesco, from internal complaints due to their close working relationship.

Governor Hochul told the Times Union Editorial Board, “ I will gather all the facts and I will make a determination… I’m not prepared to sit here and say I’m going to fire somebody until I have the evidence necessary. I’ve heard of allegations. And I’ll tell you a lot of people say things about me on websites too… I think everybody is owed the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.”

On Monday, Tedesco told Albany’s News 10 that she retired from the New York State Police after 40 years as a civilian employee. Also on Monday, a spokesperson for the state police told the news station Bruen was in his office.

Bruen was appointed to the New York State Police Superintendent Position under Former Governor, Andrew Cuomo back in June of 2021.

The New York State Police Department did not respond for comment on Wednesday.