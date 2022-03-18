GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High school boys basketball is returning to Glens Falls. This event will be returning to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls for the first time in six years.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships, presented by the American Dairy Association North East, will be returning to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York for the first time since 2016. This Friday, March 18, kicks off the tournament, wrapping up all finals by Sunday, March 20. Both events were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

“It’s just nice to have student-athletes back to have fans back and have no restrictions it’s just good to have this championship back,” said Chris Watson, NYSPHSAA, Director of Communications.

Crystal McAllister and her family drove three hours for this. Her husband, Josh McAllister is a coach and they’re cheering for their bulldogs! “This is a beautiful venue; I don’t think we’ve ever been to a venue this big before,” she said. “This is a first for us, so win or lose, this has just been an amazing opportunity.”

Glens Falls hosted the tournament for 36 consecutive years and now will begin the first year of a new three-year term.

“We had a great thirty-six-year run hosting the tournament and it became a major feature of life here in Hometown USA in late winter. We hope the present three-year commitment is the beginning of another long run here in Glens Falls at the Cool Insuring Arena,” said Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins. “I would also like to thank the Warren County Board of Supervisors for helping finance the tournament with an Occupancy Tax grant.”

“It is very exciting to welcome the NYS Public High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Championships back to Glens Falls. The buzz from the schools, the students, the fans and the community is electric. We are fortunate to host this tournament that brings so many visitors to the area to stay overnight, enjoy our restaurants, outlet shopping and more, in addition to all that the Cool Insuring Arena offers. This type of event is a monetary engine of its own generating over $1.5 million dollars in economic and employment impact for our community,” said Gina Mintzer, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB executive director.

“My committee, which includes 77 volunteers, is excited about welcoming the coaches, players, and athletes back to Warren County and Hometown USA (Glens Falls),” said Chip Corlew, NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament Director. “We have been working very hard over the last couple of years to provide a great experience for everyone involved and we’re excited to be the home of the NYSPHSAA Basketball Championships once again.”

Tickets are now on sale and are $10 per session (plus fees) and general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at seatgeek.com or may be purchased in person at the Cool Insuring Arena box office during business hours.