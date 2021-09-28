Off the Beaten Path: Barkeater Chocolates

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Deb and Jim Morris founded Barkeater Chocolates in 2008 after wanting to make gourmet chocolate more accessible to their area. More than a decade later, that same passion drives them to want to be one of the best in the chocolate game.

“Our biggest selling point is flavor flavor flavor. We say we have ‘the world’s most flavor wild chocolate’ and one bite you will remember us forever,” said Deb Morris.

In addition to shopping for chocolates at their North Creek factory store, you can visit their exhibit room to learn more about chocolate as well as book chocolate-making classes.

The building is located on the Haunted History Trail of New York State.

Who is it that haunts the chocolate shop? According to Haunted History Trail of New York State, “employees have named the ghost Miranda, and have learned that she likes the room to be hot. In fact, Miranda used to turn the thermostat up to 85 degrees – until they taped the thermostat dial to keep it from moving.”

The store is located at 3235 State Route 28 in North Creek, N.Y. and open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.