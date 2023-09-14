SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ever wanted to tour a local farm in Onondaga County and see where your dairy products come from?

Now’s your chance with Onondaga County’s Harvey Skeele ON Farm Fest event featuring horses, cows and more on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is a local tradition for many visitors who enjoy returning to old farms and exploring new ones as well. This year there will be four new destinations including:

Anyela’s Winery in Skaneateles

Dutch Hill Maple in Tully

Shepard Settlement Beef in Marcellus

Pumpkin Hollow in Onondaga Hill

Farms that were on the tour last year, including Brady Farm in Syracuse, Crazy Daisies in Onondaga Hill, Sunshine Horses in Clay, Navarino Orchard in Onondaga, and Emmi Farms in Lysander will all be featured as well.

According to the Office of the County Executive, the Harvey Skeele ON Farm Fest is named in honor of a dairy farmer and “longtime champion of local agriculture and on-farm education.” The late Harvey Skeele was the co-chair of the Onondaga County Agriculture Council and played a crucial role in creating and managing the ON Farm Fest event.

“We’re excited to host visitors back on the farm through this unique event. Our goal is to give ON Farm Fest attendees an appreciation for the diverse range of agricultural operations that are thriving across Onondaga County, while enjoying family fun and fall entertainment including wagon rides, meeting farm animals, and more,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “From the award-winning Anyela’s Vineyard in Skaneateles, to the innovative Shepard Settlement Beef Farm in Marcellus with its focus on genetics – you’ll learn something new about agriculture, and have a lot of fun along the way.”

Attendees can visit as many farms as they would like and in addition to behind-the-scenes tours, farms will offer demonstrations and giveaways, and many will feature live music, food for purchase and other fall fun.

“In one day, you can meet a rescued racehorse at Sunshine Horses, tour one of the nation’s largest urban farms at Brady Farm, and then find your way out of a corn maze at The Pumpkin Hollow. Each of the 9 ON Farm Fest farms – their family, staff, and volunteers – have worked so hard to create a fun and informative day on the farm. I hope you are able to join us and make this event part of your fall tradition,” said David Knapp, Onondaga County Legislator and Agriculture Council Chairman.

To plan your day, visit the official website and follow Onondaga Grown on Facebook and

Twitter.