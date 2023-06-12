SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 30-year-old, Assurborn Walker.

Walker is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for felony robbery. She doesn’t have a last known address as she is homeless.

Walker is accused of robbing another woman, using mace, on a city street last October, 2022.

Walker has active warrants for:

Felony Robbery 3rd Degree

Walker is a Black woman who is 5′ 7″, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Walker, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.