SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are “on the lookout” for two men who allegedly were involved in a burglary at a home near Victoria Place in Syracuse on Sunday.
According to Syracuse Police, a victim living in the 100 block of Victoria Place in the Westcott Neighborhood reported several items stolen from their vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 29.
Investigators say the two suspects allegedly got into the vehicle and stole a credit card that was used after the theft.
The suspects are pictured below.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.