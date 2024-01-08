SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 28-year-old Danesha Holts of Syracuse.

Holts is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for assault charges and more. Her last known location was on Hawley Ave., in Syracuse.

She’s a Black woman who’s 5’06”, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Holts has an active warrant for assault charges after police say she allegedly stabbed a victim two times in the left leg with a knife — at the previously mentioned address — around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Holts is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for the following:

Assault in the 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Holts also has five prior local arrests.

If you know where Danesha Holts might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.