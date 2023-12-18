LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 45-year-old Desiree Murray.

Murray is a white female, around 5’5″, weighs 180 pounds, has a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Her last known address is on River Road, in the Town of Lysander.

She is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad for 1st Degree Felony Assault with the intent to cause serious injury with a weapon.

Murray goes by a few other aliases:

Desiree Keely

Desi Finster

The Sheriff’s Office says she could possibly reside in the Baldwinsville or Clay area in Onondaga County.

If you know where Murray is, you can call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.