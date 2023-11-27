SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you ‘On the Lookout’ for Eric Blais, our Fugitive of the Week.

Blais is a 39-year-old bald white male with hazel eyes, 5’7″ and 240 pounds.

His last known address is on Second North Street, in Syracuse, but Syracuse Police say he frequents the west side of the city.

Syracuse Police call Blais a “retail serial larcenist.” He has seven active warrants at this time.

One Burglary and Larceny charge

Five Larceny charges

One traffic charge

“In regards to the burglary warrant, there is a no trespass order for Eric Blais at Price Chopper for prior larcenies,” said Syracuse Police.

On Nov. 16, Blais knowingly and unlawfully went to the Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard East, entered it, and stole $290 in merchandise.

The incident was recorded on store surveillance.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blais, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.