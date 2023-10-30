SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 24-year-old Infinite Holmes, of Syracuse.

Holmes is a 6’1″ Black male with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 160 lbs. His last known address is on Bradley St. in Syracuse.

He is wanted for an incident dating back to Nov. 1, 2022, and is being charged with:

Burglary in the 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree

Menacing in the 2nd degree

According to Syracuse Police, the victim reported that Holmes unlawfully entered her residence via an unlocked window and once inside, menaced her with a handgun and threatened her life.

Holmes also has 25 prior local arrests, and has two other warrants out for:

Assault in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Resisting Arrest

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree & Reckless Endangerment 1st degree

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Holmes, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.