SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘on the lookout’ for 22-year-old, Marley Oselmo.

Oselmo is wanted by Syracuse Police for murder. His last known address is on 28 Caton Drive in Syracuse.

Oselmo is wanted for the murder of Kelvonn Godbolt that happened on Aug. 29 around 7:18 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Avenue in Syracuse.

Oselmo has active warrants for the following:

Murder 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree

Syracuse Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Oselmo is a Black man who is 5’6″, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Oselmo, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.