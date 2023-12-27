SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you “on the lookout” for 33-year-old Richard Elwood.

Elwood is a white man with black hair and brown eyes who’s around 5’05” and 135 pounds.

His last known address is on Hickock Avenue in Syracuse.

Syracuse Police say Elwood was involved in a domestic-related incident, and the victim has a full stay-away order of protection against him.

As a result of the incident, Elwood has an active arrest warrant for:

Criminal Contempt 1st degree

Criminal Contempt 2nd degree

Aggravated Harassment

Elwood also has six prior local arrests. Syracuse Police warn that Elwood should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you think you have information on Richard Elwood, you can call Syracuse Police Warrants at 315-442-5230.