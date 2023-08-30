DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On The Lookout” for 29-year-old Ryan McGee.

McGee has had an active warrant since December of 2022.

DeWitt Police are looking to locate McGee. He is a white male, 6’2”, 180 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was involved in an incident that took place on December 12, 2022, at the East Syracuse Walmart, located at 6438 Basile Rowe.

McGee picked up a shopping cart, lifted it over his head, and threw it onto the hood/windshield of a person’s vehicle, causing significant damage, according to DeWitt PD.

If anyone has any information as to McGee’s whereabouts, please contact Officer Skibinski of the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.

If anyone sees McGee, the DeWitt Police Department urges you to immediately call 911 and not engage with him.