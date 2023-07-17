SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 41-year-old Terrell Kirby.

Kirby is a 5″9″ black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 250 lbs.

He has 21 prior local arrests.

Police say that during a dispute with another individual, Kirby pulled a handgun from his waistband. When officers arrived, Kirby fled and got rid of his handgun near the entrance of 2005 East Fayette Street, the Parkside Commons Apartment building.

Even though the weapon was found, Kirby was not.

His last known address is on Pond Street.

At the time of the incident, a warrant was out for Kirby’s arrest.

Kirby now has an active Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.