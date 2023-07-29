EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are putting people “on the lookout” for these two men who carried out a theft at BJ’s Wholesale Club in East Syracuse.

These two men plucked a women’s wallet from her purse, which was sitting in her car, without her even knowing. They were later seen leaving BJ’s in a red SUV.

The thieves used the woman’s card at various stores around Onondaga County when she was then alerted to the fraudulent activity.

Anyone with information should email DeWitt Police at tips@townofdewitt.com