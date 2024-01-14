SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire at 100 Beard Place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found a two-and-a-half-story home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic and the rear of the second floor.

The crews that first arrived began to stretch hoses in the house. As firefighters then prepared to search the home for people possibly trapped inside, a fire officer spotted a trapped person through a second-floor window, SFD said.

A team of firefighters raised the ladder to the window, and the search team entered the second floor. As this was happening, command staff from outside the house saw the roof was beginning to collapse due to intense fire in the attic.

Despite the conditions, the search team found the trapped person on the second floor and got them out the window. The person was lowered down to an EMS crew and taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to SFD.

While the second-floor rescue was happening, other crews searching the house did find another person and escorted them out. They were evaluated at the scene and released, says SFD.

Once the search of the home was complete, crews began to fight the fire from the outside since the second floor was divided into apartments, which made getting hoses to the seat of the fire “extremely difficult,” SFD said.

The fire ended up taking more than two hours to fully extinguish, as cold temperatures, strong winds and structural collapse added to the difficulty of fighting the blaze.

One firefighter was injured during the initial rescue effort. They were taken to a local hospital and released this morning, said SFD.

The house suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage throughout, along with the collapse of the roof. Several people were displaced and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

A total of 49 fire personnel responded to the blaze from seven different city fire stations.

