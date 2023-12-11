UPDATE: The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday regarding the investigation. Though it remains ongoing, investigators say they are confident in their knowledge of the events that proceeded Saturday’s explosion.

With information obtained from the scene, interviews, and forensic examinations, it was concluded that the resident caused a non-intended natural gas leak. Investigators determined that the escaping gases came into contact with an ignition source, resulting in the explosion.

Inspections and damage assessment is still ongoing. Currently, over 50 property parcels as well as over 60 residents and their families have been affected. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to provide security to the homes and residences in the affected area.

The State of Emergency remains in effect.

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Police are investigating an explosion that left one dead and one injured in the Town of Oneonta.

On December 9, at approximately 5:28 p.m., the Otsego County 911 Center received several calls reporting an explosion and residential structure fire on Richards Avenue. The Oneonta Fire Department, along with multiple mutual aid departments, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered an active fire as well as multiple residential structures with severe damage.

The fire department was assisted by the City of Oneonta Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Ambulance, New York State Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and NYSEG. Deputies and members of various fire departments assisted residents in the immediate area with a precautionary evacuation.

Once the fire was extinguished, a resident was found deceased by responders. A neighboring occupant received medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the explosion.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no threat to the public at this time. A state of emergency has been declared by Oneonta Town Supervisor Randal Mowers until further notice.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be the lead agency during this investigation and will be assisted by investigators from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional assistance was provided on scene by the New York State Police, Oneonta City Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Ambulance, Oneonta Fire Department and members of the Laurens, Otego, Milford, Franklin, Schenevus, West Oneonta, and Worcester Fire Departments.