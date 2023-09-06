LEWIS, NY – New York State Police say a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 87 caused a crash that left one woman dead and three of the woman’s family members injured.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate exit 32.

New York State Police say they pursued a driver who did pull over for a traffic stop. Police say the driver, Brian O’Leary, 37 drove a silver pickup the wrong way on I-87 and hit another truck, a Black Dodge Ram, head on.

State Police say Kathy Groshans was a passenger in the Ram pickup. She died at the scene. Groshan is 47 years old and is from Port Henry. Dale Groshans was driving the Ram truck and there were two boys, ages 4 and 7, in the back seat. Dale Groshans went to UVM Medical Center in Burlington with a head injury. The two boys were flown to UVM Medical Center with internal injuries. All three are listed as stable.

Brian O’Leary was also flown to UVM Medical Center. He has head trauma and internal injuries and is listed in very critical condition.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the accident in conjunction with the New York State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-873-2750.

Story has been updated with new information from New York State Police