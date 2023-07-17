(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is dead and several others are in critical condition after a two-car accident in North East Sunday morning.

That accident occurred at the corner of Gay and East Lake Roads in North East Township just before 10 a.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an SUV came to a stop at the intersection before proceeding through the intersection when they were struck by a pickup truck traveling west on Lake Road.

The front of the pickup truck hit the driver side of the SUV, causing the SUV to roll over, coming to a final rest on its wheels in a grassy area.

Arlene Semesky, 79, of Webster, New York, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Joanne Deck, was life-flighted to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The other two passengers in the SUV and two minor passengers in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene. PSP continues to investigate.