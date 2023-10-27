SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was killed in a stabbing on Thursday evening, Oct. 26, in Syracuse, and another is in critical condition.

Syracuse police were called to 708 West Colvin Street for a stabbing around 6:53 p.m. When they arrived at the residence, they found a man on the front steps with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was then found a short distance away from the residence with stab wounds. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is in critical condition, according to SPD.

The investigation into this stabbing is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.