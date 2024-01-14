MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Marcellus on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Around 6 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on West Seneca Turnpike and spun out due to icy road conditions, said the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The pickup truck hit an SUV that was traveling west on West Seneca Turnpike head-on.

A third vehicle then drove into a ditch to avoid the collision, according to the OCSO.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was taken out of the vehicle by the Marcellus and Howlett Hill Fire Departments.

They were taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition and were later pronounced dead.

The sole occupants of the pickup truck and vehicle that drove into the ditch were not injured, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released as it is pending notification of family.