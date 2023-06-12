PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a plane crash near Braley Road in the Town of Porter on Sunday afternoon, the New York State Police said.

Police say the Harmon Rocket airplane traveling north from Shear Airport failed to gain proper altitude and collided with trees and power lines before crashing into a cornfield just before 3:10 p.m. The plane’s operator and lone occupant, who was identified Monday as 35-year-old Christopher Caruana of Grand Island, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they know Caruana was heading home, and don’t believe that it was someone performing a stunt.

The FAA and NTSB are working with police to determine the cause of the accident, including whether it was pilot error or a mechanical error.

Braley Road between Porter Center Road and Youngstown-Wilson Road is still closed, as of Monday morning.

The New York State Police provided a full update on the accident, which you can watch below.