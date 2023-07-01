ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of June 11 through June 17.
One food service failed their inspection:
- Bull & Bear Roadhouse – 6402 Collamer Road, East Syracuse
Bull & Bear Roadhouse
Bull & Bear had three violations, with only one in critical condition.
Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found the preparation cooler for storing chicken wings at the cook line was not operating properly, and was unable to maintain potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees or below.
Approximately five pounds of raw fish and 10 pounds of cooked chicken wings were found between 50 and 51 degrees in the bottom of the preparation cooler.
Approximately four cups of crumbly bleu cheese was found at 63 degrees in the top of the prep cooler.
The staff stated that all items were in the cooler overnight. This was then corrected and all items were thrown out.
Food not protected in general:
The inspector found some food items stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer and beer walk-in cooler.
Improper garbage and rubbish disposal:
The inspector found the dumpster lids open.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|A.W. Wander
|145 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|6/14/2023
|Angry Garlic
|29 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|6/14/2023
|Angry Smokehouse
|33 Water Street
|Van Buren
|6/14/2023
|Asian Cafe Chuan
|701 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/15/2023
|Believers Chapel
|7912 Thompson Road
|Cicero
|6/12/2023
|Bistro to Go @ Saab, Inc.
|85 Collamer Crossing Parkway
|Dewitt
|6/15/2023
|BulBul Mobile Unit
|5192 Candlewood Drive
|Onondaga County
|6/13/2023
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse
|8201 Oswego Road
|Clay
|6/14/2023
|Burger King Restaurant #250
|4734 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|6/15/2023
|Cicero Country Pizza
|8292 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|6/16/2023
|Cicero Little League
|6540 State Route 31
|Cicero
|6/13/2023
|Coneheads
|110 Hulbert Street
|Manlius
|6/15/2023
|Cue Dogs Commissary
|2100 Park Street
|Syracuse
|6/12/2023
|Daily Diner Mobile Unit
|6491 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|6/11/2023
|Deli @ 700 (The)
|700 South Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|6/13/2023
|Delmonicos
|2950 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|6/12/2023
|Diamond Dolls
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|6/14/2023
|Dolce Vita Bar & Grill
|907 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|Dominos Pizza
|6438 Basile Rowe
|Dewitt
|6/15/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|1909 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|6/12/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|400 Velasko Road
|Syracuse
|6/14/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|6238 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|6/12/2023
|Eva’s European Sweets
|1305 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/13/2023
|Faegan’s Pub
|734-736 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/15/2023
|First Unitarian Universalist Church
|109 Waring Road
|Dewitt
|6/16/2023
|Franco’s Pizza
|901 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|Hassan’s Halal Soul Food
|501 Park Street
|Onondaga County
|6/16/2023
|Hungry Chuck’s
|135 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|6/15/2023
|It’s A Utica Thing (2)
|350 Leland Avenue
|Onondaga County
|6/15/2023
|Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Services
|106 Highridge Place
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|Las Delicias Restaurant Mobile Unit
|552 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|Limp Lizard Bar & Grill Mobile Unit
|4628 Onondaga Boulevard
|Syracuse
|6/15/2023
|Liverpool Girls Softball League
|6907 Larkin Street
|Salina
|6/15/2023
|Lyncourt LeMoyne Mattydale Hinsdale
|Burnham Park
|Salina
|6/15/2023
|Meals on Wheels
|300 Burt Street
|Syracuse
|6/15/2023
|Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onondaga
|7248 Highbridge Road
|Manlius
|6/15/2023
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|5256 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|6/14/2023
|Mr. Stirfry
|214 Tecumseh Road
|Dewitt
|6/13/2023
|Newfy’s Tavern
|552 Hickok Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/14/2023
|North Area Meals on Wheels
|413 Church Street
|Cicero
|6/14/2023
|Pawsitivitea CNY
|2100 Park Street
|Syracuse
|6/14/2023
|Peacock Bar & Grill
|6257 State Route 31
|Cicero
|6/12/2023
|Phoebe’s Restaurant
|900 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|Phokouttahere
|3663 Cobb Hill Road
|Onondaga County
|6/15/2023
|Popeyes Chicken
|3062 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|6/12/2023
|Recess Coffee
|122 Milton Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/13/2023
|Reczko’s Munchies
|144 Longdale Drive
|Onondaga County
|6/15/2023
|RJ’s Authentic Eatery
|812 Oak Street
|Syracuse
|6/14/2023
|Saint Urban
|124 Dell Street
|Syracuse
|6/14/2023
|Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse
|8081 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|6/13/2023
|Salt City Coffee
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|6/13/2023
|San Remo Pizza Company, Inc.
|7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106
|Clay
|6/15/2023
|SKY Armory
|332 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/15/2023
|Soulfood Extension (The)
|469 Midland Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox
|106 Church Street
|Clay
|6/14/2023
|Tassone’s Wine Garden
|8113 Dexter Parkway
|Lysander
|6/14/2023
|Tasty China
|6 Elm Street
|Tully
|6/14/2023
|Touch of Soul, A
|2409 Milton Avenue
|Geddes
|6/13/2023
|Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza
|3700 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|6/14/2023
|Urban Sports Hall of Fame of Syr NY
|143 Slayton Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/13/2023
|Via Napoli Express Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|6/14/2023
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #4
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/16/2023
|Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #5
|3179 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/16/2023
|Wendy’s
|7925 Oswego Road
|Clay
|6/12/2023
|Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering
|435 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/16/2023
|Wings Over Syracuse
|315 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|6/14/2023
|Yum Yum Shack
|108 Boise Drive
|Onondaga County
|6/16/2023