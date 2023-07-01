ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of June 11 through June 17.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • Bull & Bear Roadhouse – 6402 Collamer Road, East Syracuse

Bull & Bear Roadhouse

Bull & Bear had three violations, with only one in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found the preparation cooler for storing chicken wings at the cook line was not operating properly, and was unable to maintain potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees or below.

Approximately five pounds of raw fish and 10 pounds of cooked chicken wings were found between 50 and 51 degrees in the bottom of the preparation cooler.

Approximately four cups of crumbly bleu cheese was found at 63 degrees in the top of the prep cooler.

The staff stated that all items were in the cooler overnight. This was then corrected and all items were thrown out.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found some food items stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer and beer walk-in cooler.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal:

The inspector found the dumpster lids open.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
A.W. Wander145 East Seneca StreetManlius6/14/2023
Angry Garlic29 Oswego StreetLysander6/14/2023
Angry Smokehouse33 Water StreetVan Buren6/14/2023
Asian Cafe Chuan701 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse6/15/2023
Believers Chapel7912 Thompson RoadCicero6/12/2023
Bistro to Go @ Saab, Inc.85 Collamer Crossing ParkwayDewitt6/15/2023
BulBul Mobile Unit5192 Candlewood DriveOnondaga County6/13/2023
Bull & Bear Roadhouse8201 Oswego RoadClay6/14/2023
Burger King Restaurant #2504734 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes6/15/2023
Cicero Country Pizza8292 Brewerton RoadCicero6/16/2023
Cicero Little League6540 State Route 31Cicero6/13/2023
Coneheads110 Hulbert StreetManlius6/15/2023
Cue Dogs Commissary2100 Park StreetSyracuse6/12/2023
Daily Diner Mobile Unit6491 Collamer RoadDewitt6/11/2023
Deli @ 700 (The)700 South Geddes StreetSyracuse6/13/2023
Delmonicos2950 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse6/12/2023
Diamond Dolls6720 Townline RoadDewitt6/14/2023
Dolce Vita Bar & Grill907 East Genesee StreetSyracuse6/16/2023
Dominos Pizza6438 Basile RoweDewitt6/15/2023
Dunkin Donuts1909 Teall AvenueSalina6/12/2023
Dunkin Donuts400 Velasko RoadSyracuse6/14/2023
Dunkin Donuts6238 Thompson RoadDewitt6/12/2023
Eva’s European Sweets1305 Milton AvenueSyracuse6/13/2023
Faegan’s Pub734-736 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse6/15/2023
First Unitarian Universalist Church109 Waring RoadDewitt6/16/2023
Franco’s Pizza901 East Genesee StreetSyracuse6/16/2023
Hassan’s Halal Soul Food501 Park StreetOnondaga County6/16/2023
Hungry Chuck’s135 Marshall StreetSyracuse6/15/2023
It’s A Utica Thing (2)350 Leland AvenueOnondaga County6/15/2023
Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Services106 Highridge PlaceSyracuse6/16/2023
Las Delicias Restaurant Mobile Unit552 Westcott StreetSyracuse6/16/2023
Limp Lizard Bar & Grill Mobile Unit4628 Onondaga BoulevardSyracuse6/15/2023
Liverpool Girls Softball League6907 Larkin StreetSalina6/15/2023
Lyncourt LeMoyne Mattydale HinsdaleBurnham ParkSalina6/15/2023
Meals on Wheels300 Burt StreetSyracuse6/15/2023
Meals on Wheels of Eastern Onondaga7248 Highbridge RoadManlius6/15/2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill5256 West Genesee StreetCamillus6/14/2023
Mr. Stirfry214 Tecumseh RoadDewitt6/13/2023
Newfy’s Tavern552 Hickok AvenueSyracuse6/14/2023
North Area Meals on Wheels413 Church StreetCicero6/14/2023
Pawsitivitea CNY2100 Park StreetSyracuse6/14/2023
Peacock Bar & Grill6257 State Route 31Cicero6/12/2023
Phoebe’s Restaurant900 East Genesee StreetSyracuse6/16/2023
Phokouttahere3663 Cobb Hill RoadOnondaga County6/15/2023
Popeyes Chicken3062 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse6/12/2023
Recess Coffee122 Milton AvenueSyracuse6/13/2023
Reczko’s Munchies144 Longdale DriveOnondaga County6/15/2023
RJ’s Authentic Eatery812 Oak StreetSyracuse6/14/2023
Saint Urban124 Dell StreetSyracuse6/14/2023
Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse8081 Brewerton RoadCicero6/13/2023
Salt City Coffee511 East Genesee StreetManlius6/13/2023
San Remo Pizza Company, Inc.7575 Buckley Road, Suite 106Clay6/15/2023
SKY Armory332 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/15/2023
Soulfood Extension (The)469 Midland AvenueSyracuse6/16/2023
St. Mary & St. Mina Coptic Orthodox106 Church StreetClay6/14/2023
Tassone’s Wine Garden8113 Dexter ParkwayLysander6/14/2023
Tasty China6 Elm StreetTully6/14/2023
Touch of Soul, A2409 Milton AvenueGeddes6/13/2023
Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza3700 Milton AvenueCamillus6/14/2023
Urban Sports Hall of Fame of Syr NY143 Slayton AvenueSyracuse6/13/2023
Via Napoli Express Commissary224 North Main StreetCicero6/14/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #43179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/16/2023
Villa Pizza Fritte Mobile Unit #53179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/16/2023
Wendy’s7925 Oswego RoadClay6/12/2023
Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering435 North Salina StreetSyracuse6/16/2023
Wings Over Syracuse315 Nottingham RoadDewitt6/14/2023
Yum Yum Shack108 Boise DriveOnondaga County6/16/2023