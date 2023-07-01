ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of June 11 through June 17.

One food service failed their inspection:

Bull & Bear Roadhouse – 6402 Collamer Road, East Syracuse

Bull & Bear Roadhouse

Bull & Bear had three violations, with only one in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found the preparation cooler for storing chicken wings at the cook line was not operating properly, and was unable to maintain potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees or below.

Approximately five pounds of raw fish and 10 pounds of cooked chicken wings were found between 50 and 51 degrees in the bottom of the preparation cooler.

Approximately four cups of crumbly bleu cheese was found at 63 degrees in the top of the prep cooler.

The staff stated that all items were in the cooler overnight. This was then corrected and all items were thrown out.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found some food items stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer and beer walk-in cooler.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal:

The inspector found the dumpster lids open.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: