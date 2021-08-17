Oneida County Board of Legislators approves financial agreement for the Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The Nexus Center is officially back on track after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted today to go ahead with the financial agreement. The Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority, or the Aud Authority, will take out $31 million in bonds. The county will act as a type of co-signer, backing the bonds to improve their ability to secure bonding and receive a good interest rate.

“The next step is we will, there are outstanding payments that need to be made to the contractor that we will do literally in the next few days,” Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive said. “And it’s our hope and then the Aud Authority will go out to bonding in the next few weeks.”

The Nexus Center began construction in early 2020 and was forced to shut down production in early 2020 due to the pandemic and lack of funding. The contractor for the project sued the Aud Authority and Oneida County for funds they say they were owed from work completed on the project. The county and the Authority were able to get the lawsuits removed, they are now hopeful that construction will restart as soon as possible.

“It is our hope by passing this agreement and moving that money to the contractors that they can start up pretty quickly,” Picente explained. “And literally, we’re going to have discussions with them in the next coming days and they can get started.”

The county executive believes that once the contractors begin working again the project should be completed in the next 9 to 12 months.