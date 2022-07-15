ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department (OCGOV) is reporting multiple cases of positive rabies test results and exposures in Oneida County and is asking people to do everything they can to protect themselves and their pets.

According to county health officials, multiple animals throughout Oneida County have tested positive for rabies, including two foxes, one in the City of Utica and one in Camden, as well as a bat in the Town of Vienna. The fox from Utica and the bat from Vienna were sent to the NYS Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing earlier this week. Positive test results were reported the following day.

It is reported that one person was exposed to the bat and two people were exposed to the fox from Utica. It is believed that two people were exposed to the fox in Camden, although lab results are pending. All persons who were exposed to these animals received rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that can be transmitted from infected animals to humans through saliva. Although preventable with vaccination and treatments, it is deadly to both animals and people who are infected. The best defense is to be proactive in protecting ourselves, our families, and our pets.

“Prevention efforts are the most important, the easiest way to protect ourselves from rabies,” said Daniel W. Gilmore PH.D., MPH, Director of Health. “However, if you do become exposed, seek care quickly. Treatment is available but time sensitive.”

The Oneida County Health Department Recommends the Following:

Get your pets vaccinated and stay up to date on rabies vaccines. Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations. Our next event is on July 26, 2022, at Vienna Town Garage. To schedule an appointment for this event or future scheduled events, visit https://ocgov.net/health or call 315-798-5064.

Stay away from animals that are acting unusual. Animals who get close or act tamer than you would expect, and who are overly aggressive may also be rabid. Animals that are having trouble moving or paralyzed, drooling or foaming at the mouth, and bats that are on the ground are all also signs of potential rabies infection.

Call animal control if you see an animal that you believe may be in need. Do not approach stray animals, even if they are cute and seem harmless.

Although most bats are not rabid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 7 out of 10 Americans who die from rabies in the United States were infected by a bat. Bat bites can be very small and not visible, so if you find a bat in your home, contact your healthcare provider and health department.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our website at https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies.