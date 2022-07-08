FORESTPORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man from Woodgate has been arrested on felony burglary charges after breaking into a home with unsuspecting residents inside.

According to the sheriff, around 1:30 am on Sunday, July 3rd, as the homeowners of a residence on White Lake were asleep, 34-year-old Michael M. O’Donnell allegedly entered and stole several items. Surveillance video from the residence luckily captured O’Donnell and he was later identified and taken into custody without incident.

Michael O’Donnell of Woodgate was charged with the following:

Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

He was then arraigned in CAP Court and released on his own recognizance. He has been issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in Forestport Town Court on August 2, 2022. An order of protection was issued by the court on behalf of the victims by the court to stay away from them and their residence.