UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville.

48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard.

It is unclear what David was wearing, but he was possibly last seen around 6:00 pm on Monday, August 15th, walking on foot in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the Village of Boonville.

If you have any information regarding David’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141.