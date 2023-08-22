ONEDIA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A missing boater on Oneida Lake has been found dead Monday after deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office found the man’s body in the water.

62-year-old David Brown of Oneida was pronounced dead at the scene when a search was conducted by Marine Patrol after finding a small aluminum boat floating near the shoreline around 12:35 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Oneida County Sheriff, Robert M. Maciol along with the Road Patrol, Cleveland Fire Department and Sylvan Beach Fire Department responded and started to conduct the search for Brown around 1:35 p.m.

Courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

At the time, Marine Patrol was unaware if the boat had previously been occupied or not.

Deputies were able to locate Brown, who the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say was not wearing a life jacket when they found him.

The boat found was a small aluminum boat with a trolling motor attached.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, UAS Unit along with the Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the investigation. At this time the investigation is continuing.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Brown was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an Autopsy to determine the cause of his death.