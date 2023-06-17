ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Young children in the Oneida area will have the opportunity to make their own music for no cost thanks to the Oneida Family YMCA.

A free trial class for the child-centered musical program, called “Zumbini,” will be held on Saturday, June 24. Children up to the age of four years old are welcome, and each child will receive a “musical bundle” to make their own sounds, according to the Oneida Family YMCA.

The Oneida YMCA says playing with the different instruments and making music will help the children develop social, cognitive and motor skills. It will also help the children’s emotional development and create a positive bonding experience for families.

After the trial class, “Zumbini” will officially take place between July 6 through August 12 with a choice between a Thursday session at 6:30 p.m. or a Saturday session at 10:30 a.m. each week.

YMCA members can register for $100 and non-members can register for $150 for the full length program, but no registration is required for next Saturday’s trial class.

Families can sign up HERE