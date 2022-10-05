ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th.

Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in an accident on the corner of Lenox Avenue and North Willow Street that damaged property. The unknown suspect was last seen fleeing the scene north on N. Willow Street and then east on W. Elm Street.

The vehicle is believed to be a black GMC Envoy with a broken passenger’s side mirror and front-end vehicle damage, both of which are believed to have to been sustained during the incident.

If you can identify the vehicle shown here, know the owner, or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Officer Lenning of the Oneida City Police Department at 315-363-2323 or email tlenning@oneidacity.com and reference case number 22-005955. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.