EAST FISHKILL, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — New York State Police — along with several other agencies — arrested an Oneonta man over the weekend after a manhunt in East Fishkill.

East Fishkill Police were called to a residence in the town at approximately 12:15 pm on Friday, September 1 for a burglary in progress. Once confronted by police, the suspect — 41-year-old Joseph Gourd of Oneonta — allegedly ran outside and into an unmarked police car. Once inside the car, Gourd allegedly drove directly at the officers. One officer fired a round toward the vehicle, which was ineffective.

Gourd then allegedly fled the scene, traveling southbound on the Taconic State Parkway before crashing the car near State Route 301. New York State Police, along with the Duchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police, the Forest Rangers and the police departments of the towns of Kent and Carmel, began a coordinated search of the area and eventually located Gourd.

Gourd was subsequently arrested and arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Gourd is being charged with:

First-degree Attempted Murder of a Police Officer,

second-degree Burglary,

first-degree Reckless Endangerment,

third-degree Grand Larceny, and

fourth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, all felonies.

Gourd is scheduled to appear in the Town of East Fishkill Court on Wednesday, September 6.