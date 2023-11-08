ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Oneonta Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate an incident last week on Spruce Street.

Officers responded to a noise complaint in the area of Spruce Street and Myrtle Avenue at approximately 11:30 pm on Saturday, October 29. While investigating the complaint, officers say they heard what sounded like a shot from a firearm.

Officers responded to where they believed the gunshot came from and launched an investigation, along with the New York State Police and New York State University Police. A search of the area did not reveal any evidence of any firearms being fired.

A canvass of the area led to interviews with more than a dozen potential witnesses resulting in several leads that have been turned over to Oneonta Police’s detective division.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that a conflict had escalated at a party with all involved ending up on Spruce Street. A male was said to have allegedly pulled something from his midsection and discharged it at another male. No other witnesses described seeing a firearm.

Further investigation found that, given several factors, those involved in the investigation believe that the firearm was non-functioning. However, they do believe that the person responsible for the incident fled the area. He is believed to be somewhere in the New York City metropolitan region.

Oneonta Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to call the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111.

This investigation is ongoing.