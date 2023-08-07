BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new online cannabis delivery platform will open for business Monday, becoming the first service of its kind to launch in Western New York since the state officially legalized recreational weed more than two years ago.

Canterra, an e-commerce site for adult-use recreational marijuana, will begin taking orders on Monday with deliveries set to begin on Friday, Aug. 11, the company announced in a media release. Canterra describes its business model as an “upscale cannabis delivery service combined with an easy and discreet shopping experience.” The branding derives from a combination of the word “cannabis” with “terra,” the Latin word for earth.

The announcement marks a new step for the slowly emerging retail weed industry in Western New York, coming just weeks after the area’s first brick and mortar dispensary opened its doors.

At launch, delivery will be available in Erie, Niagara, Chataqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties. Canterra plans to expand its delivery network and cut down on delivery times by the end of the year.

“Canterra will provide a different experience for consumers interested in trying recreational cannabis products,” said Matthew Krupp, the site’s co-founder. “In the past, dispensaries were known for their lack of approachability and seemingly catered only to the experienced user. At Canterra, we want to revolutionize the cannabis industry in Western New York and make it something that any adult who wants to enjoy cannabis can do so comfortably and responsibly.”

Canterra’s website is already live, showcasing the menu of items that users will be able to add to their carts once sales begin. The company said customers will be able to select from “all traditional cannabis products, from flower, pre-roll and vaporizers to edibles, concentrates, topicals and tinctures.”

According to the company, Canterra works with local farmers in the region to stock its inventory.

“Canterra is providing for the first time a way for consumers to learn our high-quality products and connect with the growers that produce them without having to leave their homes,” Krupp said.