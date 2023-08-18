SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old Syracuse girl’s murder rocked the community in January. Now, the two men and one juvenile accused of killing Brexi Torres-Ortiz have a decision to make by October 12.

This month, Judge Theodore Limpert strongly encouraged 16-year-old Deckyse Bridges, 18-year-old Resean Patterson and 20-year-old Daviere Griswold to plead guilty. In return, he’ll take 50 years to life off the table.

If they admit their guilt, they’ll also avoid trial and get a chance at freedom after 20 or 25 years.

These offers are routine, but not often publicized. The Onondaga County District Attorney, William Fitzpatrick, says it’s no bargain as the suspects would have to admit to all charges to avoid a trial.

While Fitzpatrick believes the case should go to trial, he says it would make sense in some aspects for the case to be resolved outside of the courtroom.

“Not just from a taxpayer point of view, it would make sense to resolve a case, but you never know what’s going to happen,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick has seen juries become emotional and ignore the evidence. He says when the jury sees the trio accused of killing Brexi, they will not see them as killers but as young men.

“They’re not going to see three shooters. They’re going to see three teenagers,” Fitzpatrick said.

But who Fitzpatrick wants everyone to see is Brexi, a 6th-grade honor student shot and killed on her way home with milk for her family and a class president who loved and laughed with her whole heart.

“There are some cases that should go to trial, and, frankly, this is one of them,” Fitzpatrick said. “That little girl needs to have her story told.”

Fitzpatrick says he would not proceed without full support from Brexi’s family. So far, he hasn’t heard from any of the defense attorneys on the sentencing offer.