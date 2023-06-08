SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 21 through May 27.
One food service failed their inspection:
- Modern Malt, 325 South Clinton Street, Syracuse
Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.
Modern Malt
Modern Malt had five violations, with one being in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers
The inspector witnessed a kitchen employee preparing a breakfast sandwich with their bare hands. The breakfast sandwich was also not undergo further cooking before being served. This was corrected and the breakfast sandwich was voluntarily discarded and education was provided to staff on techniques to eliminate bare hand contacts.
Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found a personal beverage and a personal phone was on the prep top cooler in the kitchen.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the exterior of the cook line equipment had heavy grease accumulation and wasn’t clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the walls in the kitchen had grease accumulation and weren’t clean. The ceilings in the kitchen were also noted with dust accumulation and weren’t clean. Additionally, floors in the back hallways also weren’t clean and tiles were missing, cracked and in poor repair.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the lighting in the basement storage area was not shielded. The inspector also noted the vent fans on the cook line equipment weren’t clean and had heavy dust accumulation as well as the ventilation hood which had grease and dust accumulation.
Many locations passed their inspections between May 21 through May 27.
You can see the entire list below:
|1911 Tavern at Beak and Skiff
|2708 Route 80
|Lafayette
|American Legion Post #317
|4572 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards Cafe/B
|2708 Route 80
|Lafayette
|Bella Bakery
|904 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Bonefish Grill #9352
|600 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|Boulangerie
|526 Plum Street
|Syracuse
|Cavalry Veterans of Syracuse
|4801 Troop K Road
|Manlius
|Coppertop Tavern (The)
|905 North Main Street
|Cicero
|Core Greens, Grains & Bone Broth
|7265 Buckley Road
|Clay
|CupcakesRme Vending Commissary
|1085 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|Dunkin Donuts
|299 Farrell Road
|Geddes
|Dunkin Donuts
|409 Seventh North Street
|Salina
|Gabrielle Chocolates
|8240 Cazenovia Road, Suite 130
|Manlius
|Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ
|8154 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant
|116 Kreischer Road
|Cicero
|Happy Sun Ice Cream and More
|6228 East Taft Road
|Onondaga County
|Ippoliti Street Food Commissary
|313 Sand Street
|Syracuse
|Joelle’s French Bistro
|4423 State Street Road
|Skaneateles
|Kevi’s Treats
|2313 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|KFC/Taco Bell
|1055 7Th North Street
|Salina
|Little Caesars
|420 7Th North Street
|Salina
|McDonald’s Restaurant
|421 7Th North Street
|Salina
|North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart
|109 Chestnut Street
|Clay
|ONCO Fermentations
|397 Ny-281, Suite O
|Tully
|Popeyes Chicken
|3062 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|Popeye’s Restaurant
|3609 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill
|3514 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|Salt City Cafe & Catering
|301 Plainfield Road, Suite 170
|Salina
|Smokey and the Pig BBQ
|904 State Fair Boulevard
|Syracuse
|St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center
|7820 Minoa Bridgeport Road
|Cicero
|St. Joseph’s Church
|6104 Cherry Valley Road
|Lafayette
|St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center
|1101 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|Suzie’s Cafe
|764 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Taco Bell #40313
|962 East Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|Tully’s Good Times
|311 7Th North Street
|Salina
|University United Methodist Church
|1085 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|William’s Bakery & Ice Cream
|6545 State Route 31
|Cicero
|WillyBillyBobs BBQ
|111 Pine Street
|Onondaga County
|Ye Olde Clipper Tavern
|313 Sand Street
|Syracuse