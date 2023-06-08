SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 21 through May 27.

One food service failed their inspection:

Modern Malt, 325 South Clinton Street, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Modern Malt

Modern Malt had five violations, with one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers

The inspector witnessed a kitchen employee preparing a breakfast sandwich with their bare hands. The breakfast sandwich was also not undergo further cooking before being served. This was corrected and the breakfast sandwich was voluntarily discarded and education was provided to staff on techniques to eliminate bare hand contacts.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found a personal beverage and a personal phone was on the prep top cooler in the kitchen.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the exterior of the cook line equipment had heavy grease accumulation and wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the walls in the kitchen had grease accumulation and weren’t clean. The ceilings in the kitchen were also noted with dust accumulation and weren’t clean. Additionally, floors in the back hallways also weren’t clean and tiles were missing, cracked and in poor repair.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the lighting in the basement storage area was not shielded. The inspector also noted the vent fans on the cook line equipment weren’t clean and had heavy dust accumulation as well as the ventilation hood which had grease and dust accumulation.

Many locations passed their inspections between May 21 through May 27.

You can see the entire list below: