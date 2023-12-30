CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 20, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people and seized drugs at a house in Clay that has been a hotspot for crime over the past year.

Law enforcement has been called to the house, located at 111 Sagamore Drive, multiple times over the past year for deaths, trespassing, domestic violence and an unattended trash fire in the backyard.

Ambulances have also been called to the home multiple times.

On Dec. 20, along with making the four arrests, the OCSO recovered 52 packets of fentanyl and drug-related materials.

The four people arrested were:

Tricia Elmer: Charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia

Kara Fortino: Charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia

Jordanne Wood: Charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree