ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced plans to spray pesticides around the Cicero Swamp on Monday, August 28, after 6:30 p.m. as mosquito pools from the area tested positive for dangerous viruses.

Two different traps near the swamp contained pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV). One of those traps also contained mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

If the weather does not allow for spraying on Monday, it will happen on the soonest day after that the weather permits.

The health department will be spraying the Cicero Swamp and the surrounding areas with Kontrol 30-30, a pesticide approved by the EPA and the New York State Division of Environmental Conservation.

Areas that will be sprayed are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek).

Roads in this area include all or parts of Route 298, Bull Street, Eastwood Road, Island Road, Cicero Center Road, Fergerson Road, Ferstler Road and Oxbow Road.

A map of the area that is set to be sprayed can be seen below:

Residents in the spray areas will be notified by phone through the 911 emergency notification system.