SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway has been hit again.

After months of no accidents, a second truck hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge in less than a week.

The truck is affiliated with a moving company. It’s unclear where the driver with North Carolina plates was going.

For the second time in less than a week, a truck coming from Liverpool to Syracuse hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway. The moving company is from North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/aGlZmEjo4z — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) October 3, 2023



There doesn’t appear to be any injuries. This latest strike and last week’s comes after the NYSDOT made changes to traffic patterns and added more signs leading up to the bridge.