SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Lake Parkway in the Town of Salina will close on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 7 a.m. to noon for the Great New York State Marathon.

Detour signs will be placed directing all traffic to use Old Liverpool Road, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The ramp to the Onondaga Lake Parkway from I-81 (Exit 24A) will be closed, and motorists will then be directed to Old Liverpool Road (Exit 24B).