OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Oswego will have the chance to enjoy two free concerts this summer as Mayor Billy Barlow announced the “Rock the Docks” mini-concert series at the Wright’s Landing Marina today, July 14.

The first concert will kick off on Saturday, August 5 with local musician Dave Hawthorn performing. Hawthorn will be followed a few weeks later on, Sunday, August 27, by Connecticut Casual.

Both concerts will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are free to attend.

The stage for the concerts will be positioned in the marina’s west-end parking lot, facing the docks. Attendees from land can use a small seating area in this lot to enjoy the performances.

Barlow says the concert will give “boaters a great opportunity for free, live music while they lounge on their boat in the docking space or boating around the marina and harbor.”

The open container ordinance will be lifted in the marina area during the two concerts.