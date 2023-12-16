OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — As Micron continues to make plans to build its semiconductor facility in Central New York, Oswego County is asking its residents to take a survey on what they think should happen with millions of dollars being invested into Central New York.

The Micron Community Engagement Community created the survey that will help decide what happens with some of the funds being invested in local communities.

“Micron is making a historic investment in Central New York,” said Dave Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives. “To ensure that our communities benefit from this venture in ways that help them grow and prosper well into the future – without losing their vibrant character – we need help from our residents.

“We are asking people to take a few minutes to complete this survey,” Turner continued. “Letting the committee know which issues are most important to us is a great opportunity for us all to guide the future of Oswego County. Together, let’s make this an even better place to live, work and thrive.”

You can take the survey HERE. Scroll down and click on the “Take Our Survey Link.”